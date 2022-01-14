BMO Capital Markets Boosts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $511.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $509.00 to $511.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.90.
Shares of SPGI opened at $436.27 on Friday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
