BMO Capital Markets Boosts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $511.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $509.00 to $511.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.90.

Shares of SPGI opened at $436.27 on Friday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

