BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.80

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107.80 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 107.55 ($1.46), with a volume of 523214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.80 ($1.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £809.68 million and a P/E ratio of 14.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 98.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 0.38 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

In related news, insider Paul Marcuse acquired 19,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,907.10 ($27,021.99). Also, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($47,509.16).

About BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT)

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

