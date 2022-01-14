BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €69.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €65.63 ($74.58).

BNP stock traded up €1.63 ($1.85) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €66.96 ($76.09). 3,697,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.77. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

