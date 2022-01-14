Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BDNNY. Bank of America lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.51.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

