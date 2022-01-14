BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.37. 18,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,472. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

