Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(1.00)-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.99.

SAM opened at $488.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $435.12 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $592.11.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $767.20.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,188 shares of company stock worth $14,152,068. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boston Beer stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Boston Beer worth $89,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

