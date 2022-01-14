Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,591 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,762,000 after purchasing an additional 192,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72,214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,303,000 after purchasing an additional 137,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,224,000 after acquiring an additional 130,417 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $152.60 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $118.13 and a 1-year high of $154.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.65 and a 200-day moving average of $144.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

