Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

RDY opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.99. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

