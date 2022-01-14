Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $196.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $198.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.90 and its 200 day moving average is $179.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

