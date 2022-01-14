Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,588,251,000 after acquiring an additional 119,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,380,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,237,000 after acquiring an additional 142,647 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,059,000 after buying an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $330.01 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.30 and a 200-day moving average of $319.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.76.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

