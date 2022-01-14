Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 812 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

NYSE:ES opened at $88.07 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $92.66. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

