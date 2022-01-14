Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 33,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CommScope by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

COMM opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.