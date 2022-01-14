Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,465 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Man Group plc lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of CYD stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. China Yuchai International Limited has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

