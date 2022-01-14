Boston Research & Management Inc. Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boston Research & Management Inc. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.8% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.76.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $3.76 on Friday, hitting $206.71. The company had a trading volume of 31,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.56. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $179.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

