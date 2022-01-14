Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 660 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after buying an additional 1,124,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,676,000 after acquiring an additional 536,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after acquiring an additional 797,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,766,000 after acquiring an additional 244,902 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.81. 168,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,396. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.39. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

