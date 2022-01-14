Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insider Acquires £4,959 in Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) insider Joanna Hall purchased 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £4,959 ($6,731.37).

Joanna Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Joanna Hall purchased 1,435 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £4,965.10 ($6,739.65).

Shares of LON BRW traded up GBX 10.40 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 351.90 ($4.78). 263,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 362.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 369.12. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 287 ($3.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 412 ($5.59). The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRW. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.57) to GBX 430 ($5.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.84) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.43) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.70) to GBX 400 ($5.43) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 404.83 ($5.50).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

