Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $17.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

