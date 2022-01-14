Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BHG. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bright Health Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.68.

Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04. Bright Health Group has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at $34,804,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $10,296,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $743,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $5,081,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $22,065,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

