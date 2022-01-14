Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein Sells 77,484 Shares

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,189,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Beth Tamara Gerstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 14th, Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $1,888,502.33.
NASDAQ:BRLT traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.42. 1,296,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,378. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $412,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BRLT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
About Brilliant Earth Group
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
