Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Broadcom by 500.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.68.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $597.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $603.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $246.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

