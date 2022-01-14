Brokerages Anticipate Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akerna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Akerna reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Akerna will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Akerna.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 143.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Akerna in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Shares of Akerna stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Akerna has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane purchased 100,400 shares of Akerna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Akerna in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Akerna by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Akerna by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

