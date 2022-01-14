Brokerages Anticipate Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). Anaplan reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Shares of PLAN traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,253. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.41. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $2,736,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,724 shares of company stock worth $7,773,367 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Anaplan by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Anaplan by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Anaplan by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Anaplan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,508,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,848,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,199,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.