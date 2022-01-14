Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.16. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

CENTA traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,622. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

