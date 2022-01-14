Brokerages Anticipate Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.26 Million

Analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to post sales of $41.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.88 million to $42.63 million. Enthusiast Gaming reported sales of $32.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year sales of $128.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.71 million to $130.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $163.65 million, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $167.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enthusiast Gaming.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. dropped their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at $594,000. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGLX traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. 28,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.