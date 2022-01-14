Brokerages Anticipate Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.71. Heska reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heska currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.

Shares of HSKA traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.80. 286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,777. Heska has a 52 week low of $146.49 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.78 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 2.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Heska by 4.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

