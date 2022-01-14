Brokerages Anticipate Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Limestone Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million.

A number of research firms have commented on LMST. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Limestone Bancorp stock remained flat at $$19.62 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $129.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $684,000. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.