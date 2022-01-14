Brokerages Anticipate Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.79 Million

Analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to post sales of $29.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.89 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $104.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $104.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $145.57 million, with estimates ranging from $142.23 million to $148.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RADI. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Global Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. 1,102,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $10,947,467.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $273,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,294,863 shares of company stock worth $20,990,484 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 39.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 57,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $27,415,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

