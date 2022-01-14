Brokerages Anticipate RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 167.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

RLJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of RLJ stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.73. 1,501,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $17.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

