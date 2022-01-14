Brokerages Expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Million

Analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to announce sales of $5.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.52 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $2.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 141.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year sales of $18.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.51 million to $19.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.54 million, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $35.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 577.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 86.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at $66,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLNK stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,376. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $986.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 3.51. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

