Brokerages Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $197,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,576. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $2,940,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $10.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.82. 347,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,922. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $276.70 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $384.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.76. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

