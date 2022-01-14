Brokerages Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies also posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

DCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.25 and a beta of -1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,601 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,192,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,347,000 after purchasing an additional 412,225 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,960,000 after purchasing an additional 283,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after purchasing an additional 723,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 707,747 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.