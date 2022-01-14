Brokerages Expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 52.61% and a negative return on equity of 308.84%. The company had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTER. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:WTER remained flat at $$1.13 during trading hours on Friday. 809,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,308. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. Alkaline Water has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.00.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

