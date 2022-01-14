Brokerages Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). Vaxart reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vaxart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46. Vaxart has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $24.90.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 19.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 9.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

