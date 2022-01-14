Brokerages Set Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Price Target at $320.88

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,118. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.08.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

