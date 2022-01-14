Brokerages Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) PT at $26.00

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
Capital Southwest stock remained flat at $$25.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 41 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,534. The stock has a market cap of $584.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.20. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23.
In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 17.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 115.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.
Capital Southwest Company Profile
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
