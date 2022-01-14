Brokerages Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) PT at $26.00

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Capital Southwest stock remained flat at $$25.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 41 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,534. The stock has a market cap of $584.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.20. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 17.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 115.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

