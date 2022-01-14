Brokerages Set Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target at $71.80

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.80.

CUBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.71. 408,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,934. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $118,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

