Brokerages Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target at $232.82

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.05.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.04. The company had a trading volume of 23,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,124. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $165.25 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 2,394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after buying an additional 492,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after purchasing an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after buying an additional 330,390 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $49,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Five Below by 269.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,003,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

