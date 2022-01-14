Brokerages Set IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Price Target at C$17.30

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBG. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE IBG traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.65. The company had a trading volume of 53,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,520. IBI Group has a 52 week low of C$8.83 and a 52 week high of C$14.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.85. The stock has a market cap of C$396.22 million and a PE ratio of 24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.97.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IBI Group will post 0.8199999 earnings per share for the current year.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

