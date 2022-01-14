Brokerages Set iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) PT at $15.27

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQ shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 34.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,563,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,587,000 after buying an additional 1,280,647 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,349,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 344.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,799,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,573,000 after buying an additional 4,493,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ remained flat at $$4.64 during trading on Tuesday. 127,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,429,462. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.