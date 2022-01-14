Brokerages Set L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) PT at $180.00

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.50.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIQUY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,314,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.3% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
About L’Air Liquide
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
