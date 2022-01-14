Brokerages Set Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Price Target at $15.25

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lightning eMotors by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

ZEV stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.19. 534,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a current ratio of 16.73 and a quick ratio of 15.90. Lightning eMotors has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.