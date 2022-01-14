Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bridgeline Digital, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) – Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bridgeline Digital in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Bridgeline Digital’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of BLIN opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 50.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 63.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 26.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 8.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.