Brokers Issue Forecasts for Everi Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Truist Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Everi in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Everi’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

EVRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

NYSE EVRI opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Everi has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Everi by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,417,000 after purchasing an additional 551,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Everi by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,802,000 after acquiring an additional 813,404 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Everi by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,423,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,948,000 after buying an additional 68,244 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 586.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after buying an additional 2,309,363 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 3.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,917,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,362,000 after buying an additional 57,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

