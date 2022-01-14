Brokers Set Expectations for iRhythm Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securities issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst D. Rescott expects that the company will earn ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Truist Securities also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.92.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

