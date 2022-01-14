Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.79

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.79 and last traded at $32.84, with a volume of 9075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -152.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

