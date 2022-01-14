BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Receives $23.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

NYSE:BRT traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $21.46. 1,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $391.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

In other BRT Apartments news, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $69,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock worth $375,970 over the last three months. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 178,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.