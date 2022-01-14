Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Receives C$17.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOM.U. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte acquired 2,950 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,610.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,610.53.

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$18.00. 10,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.83. The stock has a market cap of C$557.30 million and a PE ratio of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.22. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$18.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

