BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BTGOF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Societe Generale raised their price target on BT Group from 235.00 to 240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

Shares of BT Group stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $2.89.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

