BTIG Research Downgrades Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZBH. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.43.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $128.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.59.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,156,329,000 after acquiring an additional 614,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,751,000 after acquiring an additional 141,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,364,000 after acquiring an additional 172,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,462,000 after acquiring an additional 211,958 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after acquiring an additional 928,419 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

