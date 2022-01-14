Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 5,826 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 69,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 174.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after buying an additional 1,242,711 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 309.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.98.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $71.59. 872,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,903,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

